Health grill

HD4407/50
    This Philips health grill has high temperature plates to seal in all the juicy flavour. These heat up fast and keep a constant heat, for results you can trust, and can be used in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles. See all benefits

      Seal in the flavour with high temperature plates

      • Ribbed plate
      • 2000 W
      High temperature grill plates seal in all the flavour

      The high temperature of the grill plates seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surfaces of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      Healthy sloped grill plates drain away fat into grease tray

      The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.

      High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

      The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

      Non-stick grilling surface

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        405 x 280 x 315 mm
        Weight appliance
        3.9 kg
        Grill plate dimensions
        319 x 223 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Steel housing / ALU plates / plastic parts
        Color(s)
        Steel/silver

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

