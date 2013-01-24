Home
Philips
HD4417/20
    Table grill

HD4417/20

Discover fuller flavours

This powerful yet compact Philips table grill HD4417/20 has a high temperature plate to seal in all the juicy flavour. It's fast-heating and has an extra thick plate that stays hot no matter what, while the thermostat ensures perfect meals.

      Constant high temperature to seal in the flavour

      • 2000 W
      • Ribbed plate(Extra thick)
      • High temperature grill plate
      The high temperature of the Philips electric grill plate seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surface of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

      The extra thick grill plate retains more heat than a standard grill, so it stays hot, even when you place frozen food onto it. This constant temperature cooks food faster and more evenly. It also keeps the plate hot in those first crucial moments when you place food onto the grill, sealing in all the flavour and juices.

      Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

      Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Excess grease is drained to removable tray.

      High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

      The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

      Non-stick grilling surface

      Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        445.9 x 73 x 312 mm
        Weight appliance
        3.7 kg
        Grill plate dimensions
        300 x 300 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Steel housing / ALU grilling plate / plastic parts
        Color(s)
        Metal/black

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Temperature light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes

