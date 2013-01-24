Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Elegant red light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Design specifications