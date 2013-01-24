Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
