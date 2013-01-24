Home
Viva Collection

Kettle

HD4678/70
  • Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks Great tasting hot drinks
    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD4678/70
      Great tasting hot drinks

      With optimal temperature settings for your drink

      • 1.2 L 2400 W
      • Temp control
      • White lavender
      • Hinged lid
      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16x24.4x22.2 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        23x19x27.5 cm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Capacity
        1.2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000 - 2400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Color(s)
        White & lavender

