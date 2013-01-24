The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Pilot light around the temperatur control knob illuminates, clearly indicating when the kettle is switched on.
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design