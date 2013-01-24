Home
      Clear water, cleaner kettle

      Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

      • 1.7 L 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • Plastic
      • Hinged lid
      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator for left and right handed use.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Pilot light illuminates when kettle is switched on

      Pilot light illuminates when kettle is switched on

      Pilot light around the temperatur control knob illuminates, clearly indicating when the kettle is switched on.

      Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

      Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

      The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        21.3x17.6x30 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000-2400 W
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Capacity
        1.7 L

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        PP Plastic
        Material switch
        Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • Ergonomic grip
        • Lid and spout filling
        • Wide opening lid

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White & grey

