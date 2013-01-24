Home
  Crystal clear
    Aluminium Collection Kettle

    Aluminium kettle with scratchproof and fingerprint-free housing. Advanced filter system keeps scale flakes from ending up in your drink and your kettle clean. An elegant blue light ring illuminates the base once the kettle is switched on.

      Best durable anti-scale filter on the market

      • 1.5 L 2400 W
      • Blue light base
      • Aluminium
      • Spring lid
      Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

      Light ring illuminates once the kettle is switched on

      Blue light ring illuminates the base of the kettle, giving it an even more distinguished look and clear indication whether the kettle is switched on.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

      Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand

      Ergonomic handle comfortably fitting any hand, for an easy grip.

      Cord winder for easy storage

      Cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      Cool wall for a safe touch

      The kettle exterior is always cool and safe to touch.

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water

      Triple anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.2x27.7x23.6 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        27.3x22.6x31.8 cm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2400 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Capacity
        1.5 L

      • General specifications

        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Weight appliance
        1.65 kg
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Stainless steel
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
        Color(s)
        aluminium

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

