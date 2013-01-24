Home
HD4749/70
  • Unattended cooking of favorite homemade meals Unattended cooking of favorite homemade meals Unattended cooking of favorite homemade meals
    Unattended cooking of favorite homemade meals

    Philips' new multicookers come with smart temperature controls and 22+ pre-set cooking programs ensure easy unattended cooking of favorite dishes. Ceramic coated pot with external handles & detachable inner lid for added convenience. See all benefits

    Unattended cooking of favorite homemade meals

      MyRecipe for easy repetition of personal favorites

      22+ pre-set programs allows cooking with ease

      Stage-Cooking function for customizable favorites

      3D heating function ensuring evenly heated dishes

      Pot with handles & ceramic coating for easy use and cleaning

      Dishwasher friendly & non-stick inner pot

      Steam basket included

      Recipe book included for everyday meal inspirations

      24 hours preset timer ensures meals are ready on time

      Convenient Child lock keeping your kitchen safe

      Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

      Integrated microprocessor ensures easy unattended cooking

      MyRecipe saves personalized programs for easy repetition

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        5 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        890-1070 W
        Cord length
        1 m
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Aluminium alloy
        Material accessories
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Prefix programs
        22
        Product features
        • Cancel button
        • LED display
        • On/off switch
        • Preset cooking function
        • Safety lock
        • Temperature control
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring cup
        • Non-stick innerpot
        • Recipe booklet
        • Scoop
        • Spatula
        • Steaming tray/basket

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Black
        Color
        Black

