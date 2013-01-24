Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with large bread slots in a compact metal design. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with large bread slots in a compact metal design. See all benefits
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with large bread slots in a compact metal design. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with large bread slots in a compact metal design. See all benefits
Technical specifications
Design specifications