Daily Collection

Toaster

HD4825/92
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Toaster

    HD4825/92
    1 Awards

    Great toast, no matter fresh or frozen

    Enjoy great toast no matter fresh or frozen bread with this compact toaster. Features an extended heating platform for more even toasting, defrost to toast straight from frozen and variable browning control for individual preference. See all benefits

      In a compact metal design

      • Metal
      • Compact

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        265x157x130 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        800 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cancel button
        yes
        High lift function
        yes
        Automatic safety shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Adjustable browning
        yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black and stainless steel
        Materials
        Metal housing, plastic knobs/handles (PBT)

