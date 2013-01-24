Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Cappuccinatore

HD5044
  • Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine
    -{discount-value}

    Cappuccinatore

    HD5044

    Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different Saeco espresso machines. See all benefits

    Cappuccinatore

    Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different Saeco espresso machines. See all benefits

    Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different Saeco espresso machines. See all benefits

    Cappuccinatore

    Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine

    Do you like a good cappuccino or latte macchiato? This black cappuccinatore or milk frother makes your milk deliciously foamy. It fits different Saeco espresso machines. See all benefits

    Automatic milk frothing in your espresso machine

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Saeco Royal/Magic Cappuccino
    • black

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product types
      • 711514308
      • 711520608
      • 711521208
      • 711523308
      • 711528008
      • 711541308
      • 711710309
      • 721514008
      • 721514208
      • 721514308
      • 721544008
      • 0354.00B.71C
      • 0354.0AU.71L
      • 0354.0BR.71Q
      • 0354.0CN.71X
      • 0354.0RC.71N
      • 0354.0US.71Z
      • 10002500
      • 10002501
      • 10002502
      • 10002503
      • 10003574
      • 711001008
      • 711001011
      • 711001051
      • 711001308
      • 711001311
      • 711001351
      • 711468008
      • 711544008
      • 718010051
      • 718010351
      • 718010651
      • 718012011
      • 718012030
      • 718012311
      • 718012330
      • 718012611
      • 719802050
      • 719802350
      • 719803008
      • 719803308
      • 719821008
      • 719821308
      • 719822008
      • 719822308
      • 719831050
      • 719831350
      • 719832050
      • 719832350
      • 0314.00F.47C
      • 0606.00B.05C

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products