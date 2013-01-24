Home
    This power cord connects your device to the mains. Compatible with Saeco, Philips and Gaggia Espresso machines.Note:Lenght 120 cm

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        XELSIS Model Year 2017
        • SM7580/00
        • SM7581/00
        • SM7680/00
        • SM7682/00
        • SM7683/00
        • SM7684/00
        • SM7685/00
        • SM7686/00
        • SM7581/04
        • SM7684/04
        • SM7685/04
        • SM7685/07

      • Replaceable part

        Fits Coffee Product
        • EP3360/00
        • EP3362/00
        • EP3363/00
        • EP3363/10
        • EP3510/00
        • EP3519/00
        • EP3550/00
        • EP3551/00
        • EP3551/10
        • EP3558/00
        • EP3559/00
        • EP3559/10
        • EP4010/00
        • EP4050/10
        • EP4051/10
        • HD8821/11
        • HD8822/09
        • HD8824/01
        • HD8824/09
        • HD8825/09
        • HD8826/09
        • HD8827/01
        • HD8827/09
        • HD8827/12
        • HD8829/01
        • HD8829/09
        • HD8830/10
        • HD8830/12
        • HD8831/01
        • HD8831/09
        • HD8831/11
        • HD8832/01
        • HD8832/09
        • HD8834/11
        • HD8834/19
        • HD8841/11
        • HD8842/09
        • HD8847/01
        • HD8847/09
        • HD8847/11
        • HD8847/19
        • HD8848/09
        • HD8851/01
        • HD8852/01
        • HD8852/09
        • HD8887/19
        • HD8888/19
        • HD8889/19
        • HD8900/01
        • HD8900/11
        • HD8902/01
        • HD8904/01
        • HD8906/01
        • HD8911/02
        • HD8911/21
        • HD8912/09
        • HD8913/11
        • HD8914/01
        • HD8914/09
        • HD8915/01
        • HD8915/09
        • HD8915/77
        • HD8916/01
        • HD8916/09
        • HD8916/19
        • HD8918/09
        • HD8919/51
        • HD8919/55
        • HD8919/59
        • HD8921/01
        • HD8921/09
        • HD8922/01
        • HD8922/09
        • HD8924/01
        • HD8924/09
        • HD8925/01
        • HD8925/09
        • HD8926/29
        • HD8927/01
        • HD8927/09
        • HD8928/09
        • HD8943/12
        • HD8943/22
        • HD8944/02
        • HD8946/02
        • SM3054/00
        • SM3054/10
        • SM3061/10
        • SM5460/10
        • SM5470/10
        • SM5473/10
        • SM5478/10
        • SM5479/10
        • SM7680/00
        • HD8829/11
        • SM6480/00
        • SM6580/00
        • SM6580/10
        • SM6580/20
        • SM6582/10
        • SM6582/30
        • SM6585/00
        • SM6580/50
        Fits product type:
        • 10002307/F
        • 10002308/F
        • 10002760/F
        • 10002762/F
        • 10002800/F
        • 10002953/F
        • 10002954/F
        • 10002955/F
        • 10002956/F
        • 10002971/F
        • 10002973/F
        • 10003650/EU
        • 10003651/EU
        • 10003652/EU
        • 10003653/EU
        • 10003654/EU
        • 10003655/EU
        • 10003656/EU
        • 10003664/EU
        • 10003665/EU
        • 10003666/EU
        • 10003694/EU
        • 10003708/EU
        Fits product type
        • EP5360
        • EP5361
        • EP5365
        • EP5960
        • EP5961
        Fits product types
        • 10002938
        • 10000205
        • 10000206
        • 10000260
        • 10001340
        • 10001823
        • 10001855
        • 10002520
        • 10002743
        • 10002744
        • 10002745
        • 10002746
        • 10002836
        • 10002879
        • 10002929
        • 10003074
        • 10003082
        • 10002880
        • 10002927
        • 10000240
        • 10002600
        • 10000241
        • 10000242
        • 10000243
        • 10001704
        • 10001705
        • 10001707
        • 10001708
        • 10001852
        • 10001853
        • 10002516
        • 10002517
        • 10002518
        • 10002676
        • 10002696
        • 10002770
        • 10002772
        • 10003017
        • 10002775
        • 10003056
        • 10002777
        • 10003060
        • 10002838
        • 10002869
        • 10002925
        • 10003062
        • 10003063
        • 10001802
        • 10002660
        • 10002661
        • 10002933
        • 1000293300
        • 10002934
        • 10003024
        • 10003026
        • 10003064
        • 10003065
        • 10003066
        • 10003124
        • 10003151
        • 10003152
        • 1000315200
        • 10003153
        • 10003158
        • 10003217
        • 10003350
        • 10000100
        • 10000264
        • 10001835
        • 10001865
        • 10000290
        • 10001867
        • 10000102
        • 10001837
        • 10000321
        • 10001869
        • 10000104
        • 10001839
        • 10000291
        • 10001868
        • 10000300
        • 10003050
        • 10003051
        • 10003052
        • 10003053
        • 10001883
        • 10001884
        • 10001885
        • 10001886
        • 10001887
        • 10001888
        • 10002815
        • 10002681
        • 10002682
        • 10002683
        • 10002737
        • 10001963
        • 10001964
        • 10001965
        • 10002029
        • 10002814
        • 10001439
        • 10001440
        • 10001441
        • 10001450
        • 10001452
        • 10001454
        • 10002813
        • 10001456
        • 10001458
        • 10001460
        • 10001695
        • 10001696
        • 10001697
        • 10003301
        • 10000070
        • 10002403
        • 10002768
        • 10003083
        • 10003230
        • 10000006
        • 10001290
        • 10001882
        • 10002846
        • 10002890
        • 10002973
        • 10003086/EU
        • 10003087/EO
        • 10003089/EU
        • 10003106/EU
        • 10003134/EO
        • 10003160/EU
        • 10003162/EU
        • 10003163/EO
        • 10003305/EU
        • 10003306/EU
        • 10003307/EU
        • 10003308/EU
        • 10003366/EO
        • 10002550
        • 10002669
        • 10003400
        • 10003401
        • 10003402
        • 10003403
        • 10003404
        • 10003326
        • 10003560
        • 10003604
        • 10003605
        • 10003607
        • 10003608
        • 10003611
        • 10003612
        • 10003722
        • 10003054
        • 10003055
        • 10003286
        • 10003287
        • 10003521
        • 10003524
        • 10003562
        • 10003563
        • 10003565
        • 10003568
        • 10003571
        • 10003566
        • 10003569
        • 10003572
        • 10001801
        • 10003351
        • 10003352
        • 10003360
        • 10003361
        • 10003362
        • 10003363
        • 10003553
        • 10003554
        • 10003559
        • 10003580
        • 10003581
        • 10003583
        • 10003584
        • 10003585
        • 10003588
        • 10003590
        • 10003592
        • 10003593
        • 10003594
        • 10003601
        • 10003741
        • 10002668
        • 10002932
        • 10001459
        • 10002667
        • 10003013
        • 10003721
        • 10000151
        • 10002482
        • 10002307
        • 10002790
        • 10002308
        • 10002791
        • 10002395
        • 10002397
        • 10002760
        • 10003268
        • 10002762
        • 10003269
        • 10002800
        • 10002801
        • 10002953
        • 10002954
        • 10002955
        • 10002956
        • 10002971
        • 10003086
        • 10003231
        • 10003087
        • 10003089
        • 10003233
        • 10003106
        • 10003134
        • 10003160
        • 10003234
        • 10003162
        • 10003236
        • 10003163
        • 10003305
        • 10003306
        • 10003307
        • 10003308
        • 10003366
        • 10003650
        • 10003651
        • 10003652
        • 10003653
        • 10003654
        • 10003655
        • 10003656
        • 10003664
        • 10003665
        • 10003666
        • 10003694
        • 10003708
        • 10003769
        • 10003794
        • 10003795
        • 10003796
        • 10003797
        • 10003798
        • 10003799
        • 10003800
        • 10003801
        • 10003802
        • 10003804
        • 10003810
        • 10003811
        • 10003812
        • 10003824
        • 10003826
        • 10003827
        • 10003844
        • 10003845
        • 10003849
        • 10003860
        • 10003871
        • 10003901
        • 10001706
        • 710501309

