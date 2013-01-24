Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine
This black lid covers the front drip tray of your Xelsis espresso machine. The cover is located under the stainless steel grate that covers the drip tray and prevents the development of condensation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine
This black lid covers the front drip tray of your Xelsis espresso machine. The cover is located under the stainless steel grate that covers the drip tray and prevents the development of condensation. See all benefits
Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine
This black lid covers the front drip tray of your Xelsis espresso machine. The cover is located under the stainless steel grate that covers the drip tray and prevents the development of condensation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine
This black lid covers the front drip tray of your Xelsis espresso machine. The cover is located under the stainless steel grate that covers the drip tray and prevents the development of condensation. See all benefits
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part