Internal drip tray cover

HD5099
  Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine
    This black lid covers the front drip tray of your Xelsis espresso machine. The cover is located under the stainless steel grate that covers the drip tray and prevents the development of condensation. See all benefits

    Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine

    This black lid covers the front drip tray of your Xelsis espresso machine. The cover is located under the stainless steel grate that covers the drip tray and prevents the development of condensation. See all benefits

    Covers the drip tray of your espresso machine

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Xelsis Digital ID

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8943/11
      • HD8943/12
      • HD8943/19
      • HD8943/21
      • HD8943/22
      • HD8943/29
      • HD8944/01
      • HD8944/02
      • HD8944/09
      • HD8944/18
      • HD8953/01
      • HD8953/09
      • HD8953/11
      • HD8953/19
      • HD8953/21
      • HD8954/01
      • HD8954/09
      Fits product types
      • 10003450
      • 10003562
      • 10003563
      • 10003564
      • 10003663
      • 10003885

