Drip tray cover

HD5223
    This stainless steel grate is meant to cover the drip tray of your Exprelia espresso machine and to support the cups you put under the coffee spout. Easy to remove and clean! See all benefits

    Grid for the espresso machine's drip tray

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • Exprelia

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8852/01
      • HD8852/09
      • HD8855/01
      • HD8855/09
      • HD8856/01
      • HD8856/02
      • HD8857/01
      • HD8857/09
      • HD8858/01
      • HD8859/01

