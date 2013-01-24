Home
Drip tray

HD5226
    Drip tray

    HD5226

    Drip tray

    This drip tray is located under the coffee dispensing spouts.Collects residual water from your device. Compatible with Exprelia coffee machine range See all benefits

    Check specifications for compatible products

    • for Saeco Espresso machines

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits Coffee Product
      • HD8856/01
      • HD8856/02
      • HD8857/01
      • HD8857/09
      • HD8858/01
      • HD8859/01

