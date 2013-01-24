Home
  The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988
    Café Gourmet Coffee maker

HD5407/60

The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988

The Philips Café Gourmet coffee machine ensures optimal coffee extraction, for a rich aroma and full flavor, thanks to the high brewing temperature of the unique Boil & Brew system, reaching 93°C or higher.

      The taste of handmade filter coffee, since 1988

      with the Philips Café Gourmet coffee maker

      • With glass jug
      • Boil and brew system
      • Black
      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

      Maintain the hot coffee temperature after brewing

      Maintain the hot coffee temperature after brewing

      After brewing your coffee, the heating plate maintains the coffee temperature, for hot and tasty coffee.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1300 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        240 x 240 x 569 mm
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        195 x 225 x 510 mm
        Weight of product
        2.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1 L
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 10 cups
        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Pump pressure
        n/a bar

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Glass

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Special functions
        Boil & brew
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Translucent water tank
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

