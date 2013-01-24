Home
Daily Collection

Fryer

HD6103/70
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Fryer

    HD6103/70
    1 Awards

    Fast frying, easy cleaning

    With 2000 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to a handy PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits

      • 1100g
      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      PreClean function to soak the inner bowl in hot water

      To soak the inner bowl in hot water for quick and easy cleaning.

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Integrated pouring spout for neat oil pouring

      Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      The outside of the fryer stays cool and safe to touch

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      The frying basket and detachable lid are dishwashable

      Large capacity for family-sized servings

      For family-sized servings up to 1100 g.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000 W
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Capacity
        1100 g
        Oil content
        2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Handgrips
        Yes
        Automatic lid release
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        150-190 °C

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        285 x 275 x 265 mm
        Weight appliance
        2.33 kg
        Color(s)
        White with light blue
        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

