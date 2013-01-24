Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of food
Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into grease tray therefore decreases the smell and smoke
Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning
Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food
Aroma infuser to enrich the taste of food with natural flavors of herbs or wine
Grilling with hot steam to enjoy the more tender grilled food
High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat
A recipe book with more than 30 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included.
The versatile grill plate gives you the choice of cooking with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so you can enjoy your food the way you like. The smooth area is suitable for stir-frying and grilling small pieces of food. The ribbed surface creates that irresistible flame-grilled effect.
Smoke infuser to enjoy the smoky barbecue taste at home
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
General specifications