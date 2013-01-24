Home
Avance Collection

Table grill

HD6360/20
  • Grill with the ultimate taste infusion Grill with the ultimate taste infusion Grill with the ultimate taste infusion
    -{discount-value}

    Avance Collection Table grill

    HD6360/20
      Grill with the ultimate taste infusion

      Smoky wood, herbs, spices or wine flavors

      • 2000 W
      • Duo Plate: Ribbed/Smooth plate
      • Taste infuser, recipe
      Non-stick plate to grill without adding any oil

      Sloped grill to drain excess fat away

      Detachable dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning

      Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

      Enjoy the aroma with natural flavors

      Enjoy the more tender grilled food

      Heating up fast with high power

      A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

      Ribbed-and-smooth top allows stir-frying, grilling and more

      Enjoy the smoky barbecue flavor

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        435 x 138 x 290 mm
        Weight appliance
        4.9 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000 W

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Plastic, metal and glass
        Color(s)
        Black

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Integrated on/off switch
        Yes
        Grease tray storage
        Yes

