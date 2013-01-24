Home
Philips Saeco

Coffee Glasses

HD7015/00
Saeco
    Philips Saeco Coffee Glasses

    HD7015/00
    These Saeco HD7015/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature & taste of your coffee specialty. Enjoy the saucers to serve condiments aside. See all benefits

    Hand made, double walled glasses with saucers

    • Espresso and Cappuccino

    Keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature

    These specially designed double walled coffee glasses keeps your espresso, cappuccino or regular coffee at the perfect temperature. This is because the double walled glass insulates the hot beverage inside very well, while keeping the outside cool and thus allowing to hold it without a handle.

    Hand made by expert craftsmen

    Hand made by expert craftsmen. Every piece is an original.

    Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these glasses

    Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these Saeco glasses.

    Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass

    Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass.

    Suitable for espresso or cappuccino glass, dishwasher safe

    Suitable for espresso or cappuccino glass and to serve condiments on the side, dishwasher save

    Technical Specifications

    • Dimensions

      Espresso glass diameter
      ~ 63 mm
      Cappuccino glass diameter
      ~ 88 mm
      Cappuccino glass height
      ~ 100 mm
      Saucer diameter
      ~ 150 mm
      Cappuccino glass volume
      ~ 300 ml
      Espresso glass volume
      ~ 80 ml
      Espresso glass height
      ~ 63 mm

    • Packaging

      Quantity
      2 Espresso glasses, 2 Cappuccino glasses, 2 Saucers

        • The glasses are hand made by expert craftsman, thus each one might vary slightly in size. Please use the glasses and spoons carefully to avoid fracturing the inner or outer glass walls. The glasses and saucers are dishwasher safe, please place them carefully in the dishwasher to prevent fracturing.