Daily Collection

Single cup coffee maker

HD7140/55
    Enjoy authentic coffee for two

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a compact and contemporary design for easy storage See all benefits

      Enjoy authentic coffee for two

      Slim, small and simple coffee machine

      • White orange
      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.4 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        262 x 290 x 394 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Water level indication
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Power
        550 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Cord length
        88 cm
        Country of origin
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        • Made in China
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Accessories

        Cups
        2

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        white/orange

