Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7448/00
1 Awards
  • Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7448/00
    1 Awards

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Compact design coffee maker, holds 10 to 15 cups

      • With glass jug
      • White
      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Comfortable grip for a steady pour

      The handle of the coffee machines jug is designed in such a way as to provide a comfortable and steady grip even if the jug is completely filled.

      1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

      The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        1.94 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        220 x 220 x 290 mm
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.42 kg
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Brewing time
        9 minute(s)
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1000 W
        Cord length
        88 cm
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Water level indication
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7983/70 (white), HD7983/20 (black)

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug
        Color(s)
        White

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products