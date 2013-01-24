Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7448/70
1 Awards
  Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared
    Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

    Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen.

      Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

      Compact design coffee maker, holds 10 to 15 cups

      • With glass jug
      • White & blue
      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

      The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        1.94 kg
        Product weight
        1.42 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        220 x 220 x 290 mm
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Water level indication
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time
        9 minute(s)
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1000 W
        Cord length
        88 cm
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design

        Color
        White & blue

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7983/70 (white), HD7983/20 (black)

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug
        Color(s)
        White/blue

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

