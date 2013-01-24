Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7459/20R1
1 Awards
    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee.

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee. See all benefits

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee. See all benefits

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee. See all benefits

      Simply good coffee

      With aroma twister for the best taste experience

      • With glass jug
      • With timer
      • Black & metal
      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        299 260 x 380 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.94 kg
        Weight of product
        1.42 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        210 x 240 x 320 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 15 cups
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Special functions
        Aroma twister
        Type of display
        LCD
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip stop
        • Preset timer

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metal

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

