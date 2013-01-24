Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7466/70
    -{discount-value}

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • White blue
      Translucent water tank

      Translucent water tank

      Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you want

      Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      Compact design perfect for 2-7 cups

      This coffee maker is especially designed for brewing 2 up to 7 cups of coffee (maximum 0,6 liter). Thanks to its very compact design, this coffee maker takes little place in your kitchen.

      Cable storage

      Cable storage

      Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        1.62 kg
        Product weight
        1.18 kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        195 x 195 x 240 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.3 L

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time
        9 minute(s)
        Power
        900 W
        Cord length
        85 cm
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Dishwasher proof swing filter and jug
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Translucent water tank
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7980/70 (white), HD7980/20 (black)

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene), glass jug
        Color(s)
        White/blue

