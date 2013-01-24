Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7470/20
1 Awards
    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. With unbreakable stainless steel jug to last long. See all benefits

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. With unbreakable stainless steel jug to last long. See all benefits

      With timer to wake up with fresh coffee

      • With stainless steel jug
      • Black & metal
      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Unbreakable stainless steel jug to last long

      Unbreakable stainless steel jug to last long.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        3.36 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        210 x 240 x 320 mm
        Weight of product
        1.42 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Type of display
        LCD
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Preset timer
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip stop

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Unbreakable steel jug

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metal

