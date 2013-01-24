Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7479/20
      Simply delicious coffee

      Unbreakable stainless steel thermal jug

      • With thermal jug
      • With timer
      • Black & metal
      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

      Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long

      Stainless steel thermal jug to keep temperature for long

      The double-wall thermal jug ensures that the coffee maintains its temperature and aroma.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        230 x 270 x 390 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        2.07 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        210 x 240 x 320 mm
        Weight of product
        1.42 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1 L
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 12 cups
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Type of display
        LCD
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip stop

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Unbreakable thermal jug

      • Design

        Color
        Black

