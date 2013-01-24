Home
Viva Collection

Coffee maker

HD7502/55
    -{discount-value}

    Original coffee, effortlessly

    Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home. See all benefits

    Enjoy classic drip filter coffee in the comfort of your home with this easy-to-use sturdy coffee maker by Philips. Relax with your friends while the Philips coffee maker brews, spreading the smell of fresh coffee in your home. See all benefits

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

      1.000 Watt

      1.000 Watt

      The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Cord storage

      For easy storage of redundant cord length.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        TBD kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        210 x 220 x 310 mm
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.65 kg
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        88 cm
        Power
        1000 W
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Dish-washer-proof parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Orange & white

      • Accessories

        Aroma jug
        Yes
        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Yes

