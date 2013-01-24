Home
Café Gaia

Coffee maker

HD7544/20R1
1 Awards
  Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design
    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    HD7544/20R1
    1 Awards

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee, in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*.

    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee, in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*. See all benefits

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee, in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*. See all benefits

    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent coffee, in our iconic design. The thermal jug maintains the full aroma and temperature for more than 2 hours*. See all benefits

      Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

      • With thermal jug
      • Black
      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        4.564 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        255 x 221 x 370 mm
        Weight of product
        2.032 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Capacity water tank
        8-12 cups
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.88 m
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Pump pressure
        0 bar

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip stop

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        Unbreakable thermal jug

            • Coffee is at least 65°C after 2 hours