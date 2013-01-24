The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.
The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.
The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
