Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Viva Collection

Coffee maker

HD7562/55
1 Awards
  • Great coffee till the last drop Great coffee till the last drop Great coffee till the last drop
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    HD7562/55
    1 Awards

    Great coffee till the last drop

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    Great coffee till the last drop

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits

    Great coffee till the last drop

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits

    Viva Collection Coffee maker

    Great coffee till the last drop

    This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines

      Great coffee till the last drop

      Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal blend

      • With glass jug
      • AromaSwirl
      • White & Grey
      1.000 Watt

      1.000 Watt

      The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

      Buffer ring for protection and stability

      Buffer ring for protection and stability

      The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        2.1 kg
        Product weight
        1.6 kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 223 x 358 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Technical specifications

        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        85 cm
        Power
        1000 W
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Dish-washer-proof parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Aroma jug
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Translucent water tank
        Yes
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design

        Color
        White & grey

      • Accessories

        Aroma jug
        Yes
        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white/Sunflower orange

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products