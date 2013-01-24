Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits
Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great coffee till the last drop
This elegant Philips coffee maker allows you to enjoy a rich drip coffee aroma thanks to the Aroma Swirl. A smart nozzle in your coffee pot circulates your filter coffee for an optimal spread of aroma through the whole coffee jug. See all benefits
The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.
The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.
The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Accessories
Design specifications
HD7011/00
HD7006/00
HD5022/01
CRP727/01
CA6500/30
CA6500/10
CA6500/01
CA6500/60
CA6500/63