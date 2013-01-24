Home
Viva Collection

Coffee maker

HD7564/21
  • Great coffee till the last drop Great coffee till the last drop Great coffee till the last drop
      Great coffee till the last drop

      Aroma Swirl circulates coffee for optimal blend

      • With glass jug
      • AromaSwirl
      • Black & metal
      Aroma jug preserves the coffee flavor

      The Philips Aroma jug is made of glass and designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavor.

      1.000 Watt

      The pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee quickly.

      Buffer ring for protection and stability

      The buffer ring around the glass jug provides protection and improved stability.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      LED power switch lights up when the coffee maker is switched

      The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        2.2 kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.7 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 223 x 358 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Cord length
        85 cm
        Country of origin
        • Made in Poland
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        1000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Water level indication
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel & black

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black/Metal

