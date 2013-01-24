Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Café Gaia

Coffee maker

HD7566/20
1 Awards
  • Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    HD7566/20
    1 Awards

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, in both coffee quality as in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, in both coffee quality as in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, in both coffee quality as in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Café Gaia Coffee maker

    Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

    The Café Gaia coffee maker brings excellent quality, in both coffee quality as in design. The aroma twister circulates the coffee through the jug for an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines

      Delicious & hot coffee, in our iconic design

      Aroma twister for optimal taste in each cup of cof

      • With glass jug
      • Black & metal
      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      A rich coffee flavor due to a concentrated waterflow

      A rich coffee flavor due to a concentrated waterflow

      Thanks to the concentrated water flow that is poured onto the coffee bed, optimal flavors are extracted from the coffee grounds.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage compartment for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored very easily in the cable compartment in the back of the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Poland

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        4 kg
        Weight of product
        1.7 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        230x215x335 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 15 cups
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Water boilers
        0
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Special functions
        Aroma twister
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metal

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products