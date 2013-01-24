Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, thanks to the integrated coffee scale. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Forgot to turn off the coffee machine? Don't worry! 2 hours after brewing the coffee, the coffee machine will shut off automatically to save energy.
The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill water or clean the water tank.
The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.
Your filter coffee your way
Weight and dimensions
Good filter coffee made easily
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Accessories
Design specifications
