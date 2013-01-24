Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Pure Essentials

Coffee maker

HD7690/30
1 Awards
  • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Pure Essentials Coffee maker

    HD7690/30
    1 Awards

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want See all benefits

    Pure Essentials Coffee maker

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want See all benefits

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want See all benefits

    Pure Essentials Coffee maker

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated Philips coffeemaker is ideal for people seeking excellent quality, in aroma as well as in design. The strength control feature and timer allow you to brew your filter coffee to your personal liking, at the time you want See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Drip filter coffee machines

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

      • With glass jug
      • Made in Germany
      • White
      1.400 Watt

      1.400 Watt

      The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Auto shut-off after 2 hours

      Auto shut-off after 2 hours

      Forgot to turn off the coffee machine? Don't worry! 2 hours after brewing the coffee, the coffee machine will shut off automatically to save energy.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      Decalcification indicator light

      The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Your filter coffee your way

        Automatic switch-off
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        2.7 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        382 x 196 x 395 mm
        Product weight
        2 kg
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Water level indication
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1400 W
        Cord length
        0.88 cm
        Country of origin
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        • Made in China
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Capacity
        1.2 L / 10-15 cups
        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Jug
        HD7985 (white), HD7986 (black)

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        HD 7690/30 White/stainless steel/ red accents

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products