Pure Essentials

Coffee maker

HD7692/30
    Pure Essentials Coffee maker

    HD7692/30
    Have it your way, exactly your way

    This sophisticated coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma with great design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your coffee to your taste whenever you want, the insulated jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer.

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

      • With thermal jug
      • Made in Germany
      • White
      1.400 Watt

      1.400 Watt

      The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug

      Unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug

      The unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug of this Philips coffee machine maintains perfect temperature and aroma for hours.

      Decalcification indicator light

      The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Your filter coffee your way

        Automatic switch-off
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Packaging weight
        3.2 kg
        Product weight
        2.7 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        382 x 196 x 395 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Drip stop
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Water level indication
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Brewing time
        &lt; 10 minute(s)
        Cord length
        88 cm
        Power
        1400 W
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Coffee jug type
        • Glas aroma jug
        • Unbreakable thermal jug
        Capacity
        1.2 L / 10-15 cups
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        HD 7692/30 White/stainless steel/ red accents

