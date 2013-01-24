Home
Intense

Coffee maker

HD7695/90
    Intense Coffee maker

    HD7695/90
      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Mild to intense coffee with the intensity switch

      • With glass jug
      • With intensity switch
      • Black & metal
      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Intensity switch to brew from mild to strong coffee

      Intensity switch to brew from mild to strong coffee

      The patented intensity switch lets you set the way the water flows through the coffeebed: a wide water distribution setting gives a smooth, mild taste, while a narrow distribution results in a strong, intense taste.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

      Freshness indicator

      Freshness indicator

      The freshness indator shows when your coffee does not have its optimal aroma and freshness anymore.

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill water or clean the water tank.

      Calc clean setting for optimal decalcification

      Calc clean setting for optimal decalcification

      The special calc clear setting ensures an optimal result when you descale the coffee maker. This is important for maintaining a delicious coffee taste.

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight incl. packaging
        2.495 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        288 x 420 x 490 mm
        Weight of product
        1.895 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        228 x 387 x 410 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 15 cups
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Cord length
        0.88 m
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Temperature settings
        3
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable temperature
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Descale indicator
        • Removable filter holder
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        Special functions
        Intensity Switch
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable water tank
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip stop

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metal

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

