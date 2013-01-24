This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
The patented intensity switch lets you set the way the water flows through the coffeebed: a wide water distribution setting gives a smooth, mild taste, while a narrow distribution results in a strong, intense taste.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.
The freshness indator shows when your coffee does not have its optimal aroma and freshness anymore.
The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill water or clean the water tank.
The special calc clear setting ensures an optimal result when you descale the coffee maker. This is important for maintaining a delicious coffee taste.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.
30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.
