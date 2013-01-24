Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.
Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.
Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customize your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.
To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
