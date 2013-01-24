Home
  Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans
    Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

    Enjoy great coffee from freshly-ground beans with the Philips Grind & Brew coffee maker with integrated grinder. Adjust the intensity of your coffee with the strength select. See all benefits

      Great coffee starts with freshly-ground beans

      Integrated coffee grinder
      With glass jug
      Black & metal
      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Also suitable for ground coffee

      Also suitable for ground coffee

      You can also use ground coffee instead of coffee beans. The grind-off function disables the grinder and you can simply fill ground coffee into the filter.

      Grind selector knob for setting your favorite taste

      Grind selector knob for setting your favorite taste

      Personalize the coffee taste, by choosing between 9 grind size options. Select a fine grind for a stronger coffee taste or coarse grind for a lighter, smooth filter coffee.

      Select easily the coffee settings with the brewing knob

      Select easily the coffee settings with the brewing knob

      Thanks to the convenient brewing knob, you can easily select and customize your preferred coffee setting, for instance the number of cups and coffee strength.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Water level indication for easy filling

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Adjustable keep-warm time from 10 minutes to 2 hours

      Select how long you want your coffee to stay hot after brewing. You can adjust the automatic shut-off time from 10 minutes up to 2 hours.

      Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

      Integrated bean grinder for freshly ground coffee

      To have the delicious taste of freshly ground coffee, fresh coffee beans are grinded before brewing. This coffee maker has conical burr grinders to have the optimal grind size, which ensures the best taste.

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

      Aroma seal to keep your beans fresh in the container

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        320 x 280 x 505 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        6.2 kg
        Weight of product
        4.6 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        212 x 277 x 440 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2 L
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 12 cups
        Capacity bean container
        350 g
        Water boilers
        0
        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Brewing time for a jug
        10 minute(s)
        Voltage
        230 V
        Coffee temperature
        80 - 85 degree
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        Adjustable coffee strength
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Grinder settings
        9
        Special functions
        Aroma twister
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Water level indication
        • Drip stop
        • Automatic shut-off

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Metal

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

