SENSEO® Original

Coffee pod machine

HD7810/55
SENSEO®
1 Awards
SENSEO®
    Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods. See all benefits

      Simply enjoy your coffee

      with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

      • 2 coffees in one go
      • Sunny Orange
      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      60 minutes auto shut-off for energy saving

      Your SENSEO® coffee machine automatically switches off after 60 minutes, allowing you to save energy.

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        2 cups at the same time
        yes
        Automatic shut off time
        60 min
        Empty tank indication
        yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy consumption
        • 0.26 W (on stand-by)
        • 1450 W (while brewing)
        Sustainability certification
        Green tick
        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        2 kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        Up to 5 cups
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        210 x 310 x 380 mm
        Packaging dimensions (LxDxH)
        229 x 395 x 375 mm
        Water tank capacity
        0.75 L
        Maximum cup height
        100 mm

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher proof parts
        yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        SENSEO® coffee pods
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Cord length
        80 cm
        Power
        1450 W
        Country of origin
        • Made in Poland
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Water pressure in pump
        1 bar (filter coffee & crema)
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Water tank capacity
        6 cups / 0.7L

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts

      • Design

        Color
        Sunny Orange

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Performance

        Brewing time 1 cup
        30 sec
        Brewing time 2 cups
        &lt; 60 sec

