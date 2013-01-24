Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco Xsmall

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8643/09
Saeco
Find support for this product
Saeco
  • Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Xsmall Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8643/09
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Saeco automatic espresso machines

      Taste the aroma of your favourite coffee beans

      One touch super-automatic espresso machine

      • Brews 1 coffee variety
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

      Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.

      Save your favorite coffee length

      Save your favorite coffee length

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink with just the press of a button.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe drip tray

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe drip tray

      For your convenience, you can wash the drip tray of your Saeco in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

      Enjoy hot coffee in no time with the Quick Heat Boiler

      When time is of the essence, you can brew perfect espresso and cappuccino without the wait, thanks to the Quick Heat Boiler. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1400 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.9 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        420 x 325 x 295 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1 L
        Voltage
        230 V
        Max. cup height
        95 mm
        Capacity bean container
        180 g
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Water boilers
        1
        Capacity waste container
        8 servings
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Pump pressure
        15 bar

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        Adjustable cup volume
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Pre-brewing
        • Puro (no milk solution)
        Ease of use and comfort
        Removable water tank

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products