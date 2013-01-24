Home
Saeco Intuita

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8750/19
Saeco
Saeco
    Saeco Intuita Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8750/19
      Espresso from fresh beans

      Select your aroma with this espresso machine

      • Brews 3 coffee varieties
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Always a clean machine thanks to automatic circuit cleaning

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

      The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Save your favorite coffee length and strength

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference, thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length and strength to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Rapid steam
        • Removable brewing group
        • Normal / long espresso option

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        8 kg
        Product weight
        8 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 440 x 340 mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        300 g
        Waste container capacity
        10 servings
        Maximum cup height
        152 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.5 L

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Whole coffee beans
        Cord length
        80 cm
        Country of origin
        • Designed in Italy
        • Made in Europe
        Power
        1850 W
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Removable brewing group
        Yes
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler

      • Features

        Pannarello
        Plastic
        Brita Filter compatible
        Optionable
        Simultaneous brewing
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Mat Black
        Materials and finishing
        Plastic

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Technical data

        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Power
        1850 W

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,5 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        20
        Pallet size
        80x196,4x120 cm
        Pallet weight (EU)
        190 kg

