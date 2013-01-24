Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Saeco Intelia

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8751/19
Saeco
Find support for this product
Saeco
  • One touch espresso and coffee One touch espresso and coffee One touch espresso and coffee
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8751/19
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Saeco automatic espresso machines

      One touch espresso and coffee

      With ceramic coffee bean grinders for better taste

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      Velvety milk foam with the Classic Milk Frother

      The Classic Milk Frother is for those who love to assume the role of master craftsman, and it’s just easy. Within seconds you can create a rich, silky layer of foam - the crowning glory of your coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256x340x440 mm
        Weight
        8 kg
        Waste container capacity
        10 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        300 g
        Weight of product
        8.9 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 340 x 440 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.5 L
        Max. cup height
        130 mm
        Water boilers
        1
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity bean container
        300 g
        Voltage
        230 V
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Capacity waste container
        10 servings
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material panarello
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        Temperature settings
        3
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Optional Brita water filter
        • AquaClean filter compatible
        • Removable brewing group
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Grinder settings
        5
        Special functions
        • Hot water option
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Steam option
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Removable spout
        One touch variety
        3

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Materials and finishing
        Plastic
        Colour
        Black

      • Technical data

        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Power
        1900 W

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,5 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        20
        Pallet size
        80x196,4x120 cm
        Pallet weight (EU)
        190 kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products