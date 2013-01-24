Home
Saeco Intelia Evo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8752/85
Saeco
    Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare a tasty Espresso or creamy milk froth with just a touch of a button. See all benefits

      One touch espresso and milk froth

      With Saeco's ultimate cappuccinatore

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Automatic Milk Frother
      • Stainless steel
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

      Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

      The Automatic Milk Frother will deliver your coffee’s crowning glory at the touch of a button. Within seconds it will be topped with a silky, milk layer of the finest consistency - the ultimate lure for all cappuccino lovers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256x440x340 mm
        Weight
        8 kg
        Waste container capacity
        10 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        300 g
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 440 x 340 mm
        Weight of product
        8.9 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.5 L
        Max. cup height
        130 mm
        Water boilers
        1
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity bean container
        300 g
        Voltage
        230 V
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Capacity waste container
        10 servings
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        Temperature settings
        3
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Optional Brita water filter
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Grinder settings
        5
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Special functions
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Hot water option
        • Automatic milk frother
        • Steam option
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Removable spout
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Display
        One touch variety
        3

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel & black
        Materials and finishing
        Stainless Steel/Plastic
        Colour
        Metal front/black plastic lateral

      • Technical data

        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Power
        1900 W

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,5 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        20
        Pallet size
        80x196,4x120 cm
        Pallet weight (EU)
        190 kg

