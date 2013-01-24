Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco Intelia Evo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8752/99
Saeco
1 Awards
Saeco
  • One touch espresso and milk froth One touch espresso and milk froth One touch espresso and milk froth
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8752/99
    1 Awards

    One touch espresso and milk froth

    preparing perfect espresso and milk froth specialties just couldn't be easier See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    One touch espresso and milk froth

    preparing perfect espresso and milk froth specialties just couldn't be easier See all benefits

    One touch espresso and milk froth

    preparing perfect espresso and milk froth specialties just couldn't be easier See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    One touch espresso and milk froth

    preparing perfect espresso and milk froth specialties just couldn't be easier See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Saeco automatic espresso machines

      One touch espresso and milk froth

      With Saeco's ultimate cappuccinatore

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Automatic Milk Frother
      • Pearl Silver
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

      Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

      The Automatic Milk Frother will deliver your coffee’s crowning glory at the touch of a button. Within seconds it will be topped with a silky, milk layer of the finest consistency - the ultimate lure for all cappuccino lovers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1850 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 440 x 340 mm
        Weight of product
        8.9 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.5 L
        Max. cup height
        115 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Capacity bean container
        300 g
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Water boilers
        1
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Capacity waste container
        10 servings
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Pump pressure
        15 bar

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic & chromed details

      • General specifications

        Temperature settings
        3
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable temperature
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Optional Brita water filter
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        Grinder settings
        5
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Special functions
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        • Automatic milk frother
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Steam option
        • Hot water option
        • Pre-brewing
        Type of display
        LCD
        One touch variety
        3
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Removable spout
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Automatic shut-off

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel & black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products