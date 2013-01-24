Home
Saeco Intelia Evo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8753/94
Saeco
Saeco
  One touch Espresso and Cappuccino
    Saeco Intelia Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8753/94
      One touch Espresso and Cappuccino

      With Saeco's latest Latte Perfetto technology

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900 W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 340 x 444 mm
        Weight of product
        8.9 kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.5 L
        Capacity bean container
        300 g
        Water boilers
        1
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Max. cup height
        130 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Capacity milk carafe
        500 L
        Capacity waste container
        10 servings
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable temperature
        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Temperature settings
        3
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        • Optional Brita water filter
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Grinder settings
        5
        Special functions
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        • Integrated carafe
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Hot water option
        • Pre-brewing
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Type of display
        LCD
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Removable spout
        • Automatic stand-by
        One touch variety
        7

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        • Black
        • Stainless steel
        • Stainless steel & black

