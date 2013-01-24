Home
Saeco Minuto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8761/09
Saeco
1 Awards
Saeco
    -{discount-value}

    Always your favorite coffee at just one touch

    Only the Saeco Minuto super-automatic espresso machine delivers the real first bean to cup experience with maximum convenience, top-notch performance and large capacities in extra compact dimensions See all benefits

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

      The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Save your favorite coffee length and strength

      Save your favorite coffee length and strength

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed according to your personal preference, thanks to our memo function which allows you to adjust the coffee length and strength to suit your taste. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        Descaling cycle
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Rapid steam
        • Removable brewing group
        • Normal / long espresso option

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        215 x 429 x 330 mm
        Product weight
        7.5 kg
        Weight
        7.2 kg
        Waste container capacity
        15 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        250 g
        Water tank capacity
        1.8 L
        Maximum cup height
        152 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        • Whole coffee beans
        • Ground coffee
        Voltage
        230 V
        Cord length
        80 cm
        Power
        1850 W
        Country of origin
        • Made in Europe
        • Designed in Italy
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Removable brewing group
        Yes
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material panarello
        Plastic

      • Features

        Simultaneous brewing
        Yes
        Brita Filter compatible
        Optionable

      • Design

        Colour
        Mat Black
        Materials and finishing
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Technical data

        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Power
        1850 W
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,8 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        24

