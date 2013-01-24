This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.
The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.
For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!
