Saeco Minuto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8763/09
Saeco
      With the one-click removable brewing group

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

      The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

      Perfect froth thanks to the dual chamber milk carafe

      Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the new patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drink with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 5 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1850 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        215 x 429 x 330 mm
        Weight of product
        7.5 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Water boilers
        1
        Voltage
        230 V
        Max. cup height
        152 mm
        Capacity bean container
        250 g
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity milk carafe
        500 L
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel
        Material of spout
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        Adjustable milk foam amount
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Removable brewing group
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Special functions
        Pre-brewing

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

