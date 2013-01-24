Home
Saeco Moltio

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8768/09
Saeco
  • Every moment deserves its coffee flavor Every moment deserves its coffee flavor Every moment deserves its coffee flavor
    Every moment deserves its coffee flavor

    The Moltio espresso machine, a unique masterpiece crafted to offer a tailored taste experience. Thanks to our exclusive bean switcher, preparing the right coffee that always matches your mood and the occasion will be as easy as a click See all benefits

      Changing beans is now one click away

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Automatic Milk Frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1850 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Europe

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        8,5 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 470 x 350 mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        290 g
        Waste container capacity
        15 servings
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        256 x 470 x 350 mm
        Weight of product
        8.5 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.9 L
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Water boilers
        1
        Capacity bean container
        290 g
        Voltage
        230 V
        Max. cup height
        142 mm
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable temperature
        Temperature settings
        3
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • AquaClean filter compatible
        • Optional Brita water filter
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        Grinder settings
        5
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Special functions
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Steam option
        • Manual milk frother Pannarello
        • Integrated carafe
        • Automatic milk frother
        • Hot water option
        Coffee strength settings
        5
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable spout
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Removable drip-tray
        One touch variety
        3

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Colour
        Black
        Materials and finishing
        Plastic

      • Technical data

        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Power
        1850 W
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,9 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        15

