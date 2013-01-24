Home
Saeco Moltio

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8769/09
Saeco
  Every moment deserves its coffee flavor
    Saeco Moltio Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8769/09
      Every moment deserves its coffee flavor

      Acclaimed machine, serving amazing coffee quality

      • 6 Beverages
      • Integrated milk carafe
      • Black
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Smartly designed to fit any kitchen countertop

      Smartly designed to fit any kitchen countertop

      Your super-automatic espresso machine is effortless to use thanks to the frontal loading of the water tank and the dump box.

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        8,5 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        256 x 470 x 350 mm
        Waste container capacity
        15 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        290 g

      • Variety

        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Beverages
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        • Espresso
        • Hot water
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Milk froth

      • Technical specifications

        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Product dimensions
        256 x 350 x 470 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Cord length
        &gt;100 cm
        Max. cup height
        142 mm
        Country of origin
        Romania
        Filter compatibility
        Brita Intenza
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5 L
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Coffee bean capacity
        290 g
        Color & Finishing
        Black
        Weight of product
        8.5 kg

      • General specifications

        User Interface
        Basic Display
        Milk Solution
        • Integrated Milk Carafe
        • Quick Milk clean

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Materials and finishing
        Plastic

      • Customization

        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        1
        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable

      • Technical data

        Power
        1850 W
        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V

      • Water tank

        Water tank capacity
        1,9 L

      • Logistic data

        Pallet number of pieces
        15

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        • No
        • Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes

