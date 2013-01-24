Perfect Espresso and coffee
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.
You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.
The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.
The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with a fully automated dual clean function for its milk carafe. The dual cleaning uses two independent steam cycles to swiftly rinse your milk carafe after each coffee drink you prepare, for a fresh milk drink everytime. Hygienic milk frothing was never this easy.
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!
With 2 separate heating systems to cater for both the optimal coffee or milk frothing temperatures, this Saeco fully automatic espresso machine guarantees professional performance and speed everytime. You are able to prepare as many latte macchiatos and cappuccinos as you wish, one after the other and each just as good as the previous without waiting.
Easy to use
Multi-Beverage
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Service
Perfect Espresso
Technical data
