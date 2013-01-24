Home
Saeco Energica

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8852/09
Saeco
    Saeco Energica Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8852/09
    Perfect Espresso and coffee

    Only the Saeco Energica espresso machine delivers the perfect espresso and milk experience, always ready, equipped with integrated Milk Frother.

      Perfect Espresso and coffee

      always ready at just one touch

      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

      This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Play with the coffee's richness with our adjustable grinders

      Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. The grind granularity of this espresso machine can be adjusted in 8 settings, from the finest grind, for a full bodied espresso, to the coarsest, for a lighter coffee.

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      Save your favorite coffee settings

      You will always get a perfect cup of espresso brewed just for you, according to your personal preference, thanks to our innovative memo function to adjust the coffee length, strength and temperature. Enjoy a superb coffee drink in your favorite cup with just the press of a button.

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      Avoid heat loss and fit every cup with our adjustable spout

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable brewing group

      The brewing group, a Saeco invention, is the heart of our espresso machines, ensuring automation. The brewing group is, depending on the model, easily accessible from the front or side. It can be removed effortlessly for easily cleaning by rinsing under the tap ensuring maximum hygene.

      Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

      Hygienic milk frothing thanks to automated dual cleaning

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with a fully automated dual clean function for its milk carafe. The dual cleaning uses two independent steam cycles to swiftly rinse your milk carafe after each coffee drink you prepare, for a fresh milk drink everytime. Hygienic milk frothing was never this easy.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Milk specialties without the wait thanks to a double boiler

      Milk specialties without the wait thanks to a double boiler

      With 2 separate heating systems to cater for both the optimal coffee or milk frothing temperatures, this Saeco fully automatic espresso machine guarantees professional performance and speed everytime. You are able to prepare as many latte macchiatos and cappuccinos as you wish, one after the other and each just as good as the previous without waiting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Cleaning and maintenance
        • Automatic coffee circuit rinse
        • Automatic milk circuit rinse
        • Descaling cycle
        Usage
        • Adjustable coffee dispenser
        • Bypass for grinded coffee
        • Frontal access to all function
        • Instant steam (2 boilers)
        • Removable brewing group
        • Removable watertank

      • Multi-Beverage

        Milk Variations
        • Integrated auto milk function
        • Milk quantity selector
        • Removable milk carafe

      • Sustainability

        Automatic Stand-by Option
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        13.4 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        245 x 360 x 420 mm
        Weight
        13,4 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        300 g
        Waste container capacity
        11 servings
        Milk carafe capacity
        0.5 L
        Water tank capacity
        1.5 L

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        • Whole coffee beans
        • Ground coffee
        Power
        1400 W
        Country of origin
        • Made in Italy
        • Designed in Italy
        Cord length
        80 cm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Number of water boilers
        1 boiler
        Removable brewing group
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Perfect Espresso

        Espresso technology
        • Saeco adapting system
        • Aroma-system: pre-brewing

      • Technical data

        Power
        1400 W
        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V

