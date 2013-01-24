Home
Saeco Minuto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8862/09
Saeco
Saeco
    -{discount-value}

      With the one-click removable brewing group

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Automatic Milk Frother
      • Deep Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Usage
        Waterfilter option

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1850 W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        215 x 429 x 330 mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Romania

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Capacity bean container
        250 g
        Water boilers
        1
        Max. cup height
        152 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Type of boiler
        Quick heat boiler
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable brewing group
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Special functions
        • Pre-brewing
        • Integrated bean grinder
        • Ceramic grinder
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato
        Ease of use and comfort
        Removable spout

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Mat Black

